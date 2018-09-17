‘Modern Family’ Star Julie Bowen Reaches Divorce Settlement

Modern Family star Julie Bowen and her ex-husband, Scott Phillips, finalized their divorce on Monday, and split up their assets almost evenly.

The couple had $25.3 million in assets, with Scott getting $12.3 million and Bowen receiving just over $13 million, according to the court documents obtained by The Blast.

Scott will keep the Studio City home they bought together, worth $5.4 million. Bowen will live in a Los Angeles home she bought for $3.1 million after they split.

The two had different bank accounts to spread their wealth, with each having over $1 million in them.

Theirs were split evenly, although accounts worth $1.3 million and $2.5 million went to Bowen. She did add $320,000 to their assets so everything could be evenly divided, The Blast reports.

They also reached a private custody agreement. Bowen and Phillips have three sons: Oliver, 11, and 9-year-old twins John and Gustav.

Bowen and Phillips, a real estate investor, were married for 13 years before she filed for divorce in February. The two spent several months in court after Phillips first asked Bowen for spousal support.

Just a few months before filing for divorce, Bowen said the couple would never get a divorce because they were “too tired.”

“We watch all these people get married and split up and go, ‘Wait, did they get married after us or before us?’” Bowen told Us Weekly in September 2016. “We outlast all these people. The answer: We’re too tired to do anything else!”

“At first I loved my husband and then I loved the kids and now I love our family,” she added. “When I see my husband with my kids, it makes me so happy. When I see my kids all sitting down at the table together, I’m like, ‘This is awesome. We did this!’”

Bowen, 48, is best known for playing Claire Dunphy on ABC’s Modern Family, which starts its 10th season next week. Co-creator Christopher Lloyd has teased the death of a “significant character” in the new season.

“It makes me feel a little sick. It’s like asking me what the end to me and [sons] John and Gus and Oliver would be. I’m like, ‘Why would you say that! It’s never going to end!’” Bowen told PopCulture.com in May when asked about Modern Family ending. She added, “[The final season] is going to be extra special, because we get to wrap things up.”

Modern Family Season 10 kicks off at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Sept. 26 on ABC.

Photo credit: Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images