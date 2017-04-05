Miranda Lambert’s Boyfriend Anderson East Posts Sweet Tribute Following ACM Awards

Couldn’t be more proud of this little lady and the amazing art she brings with her. @mirandalambert A post shared by Anderson East (@andersoneast) on Apr 3, 2017 at 11:30am PDT

Musician, Anderson East is extremely thrilled for his girlfriend, Miranda Lambert following her record-breaking win at the Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday.

The 28-year-old musician took to Instagram Monday to share a cute black-and-white snap of the pair, along with a sweet tribute.

“Couldn’t be more proud of this little lady and the amazing art she brings with her,” he captioned the photo, taken at the awards ceremony in Las Vegas.

The country queen picked up the award for Female Vocalist of the Year for the eighth consecutive year, smashing a record previously held by Reba McEntire.

In her acceptance speech, Lambert shared the award meant “the world” to her and said, “I’m just glad to see females kicking ass these days, I’m so proud to be part of that.”

In addition to winning big and taking home the Album of the Year for The Weight of These Wings, the 33-year-old performed her latest single, “Tin Man.”

The pair have been dating since December, 2015.

Happiest of birthdays to this beautiful Texan! I’ll celebrate you today and everyday ahead. @mirandalambert ❤️ A post shared by Anderson East (@andersoneast) on Nov 10, 2016 at 7:28am PST

