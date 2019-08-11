Miley Cyrus Reveals She’s Still Sexually Attracted to Women, Says Marriage to Liam Hemsworth Is ‘Confusing’

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their home in Tennessee in December 2018, but don’t go calling Cyrus a wife.

“I definitely don’t fit into a stereotypical wife role,” the singer said in a new interview with ELLE magazine. “I don’t even like that word.”

Cyrus came out as pansexual in 2015, and the 26-year-old shared that she is still sexually attracted to women even though she is in a heterosexual relationship.

“I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women,” she said. “People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is still f—ing good, and I know that. I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most.”

She also noted that her relationship with Hemsworth, in general, isn’t exactly stereotypical.

“I think it’s very confusing to people that I’m married,” she said. “But my relationship is unique. And I don’t know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it’s so complex, and modern, and new that I don’t think we’re in a place where people would get it. I mean, do people really think that I’m at home in a f—ing apron cooking dinner?”

The “Mother’s Daughter” singer shared that she looks to the relationship between her parents, Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus, as a model for her own.

“They were always partners,” she emphasized. “That’s why I like that word. ‘Husband and wife’ sounds like a cigarette commercial from the ’50s to me.”

Cyrus previously opened up about her marriage during her March cover story for Vanity Fair, sharing that she falls in love with people, not gender.

“What I preach is: People fall in love with people, not gender, not looks, not whatever. What I’m in love with exists on almost a spiritual level. It has nothing to do with sexuality,” she said. “Relationships and partnerships in a new generation — I don’t think they have so much to do with sexuality or gender. Sex is actually a small part, and gender is a very small, almost irrelevant part of relationships.”

She also noted that her queer identity is no less valid just because she’s married to a man.

“The reason that people get married sometimes can be old-fashioned, but I think the reason we got married isn’t old-fashioned — I actually think it’s kind of New Age,” she explained. “We’re redefining, to be f—ing frank, what it looks like for someone that’s a queer person like myself to be in a hetero relationship. A big part of my pride and my identity is being a queer person.”

Photo Credit: John Sciulli/Getty Images for G’Day USA