Miley Cyrus Shows off Sweet Birthday Gifts From Liam Hemsworth

Happiest birthday to my favorite little angel! A photo posted by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on Nov 23, 2016 at 9:04am PST

Miley Cyrus is already having the happiest of birthdays thanks to her “love” Liam Hemsworth.

The “We Can’t Stop” singer turned 24 on Wednesday and her boyfriend marked the occasion with a very fitting tribute to his longtime girlfriend, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Best bday evaaaaaa!!!!!!! Thank you my loooooove ❤️💙💜💛💚 A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Nov 23, 2016 at 8:29am PST

He got her gorgeous flowers, star shaped balloons, and a bedazzled ring.

“Look at datttt Rainboooowwwwwwww rock! You always know how to make my “grubby little kid fingers” *SHINE*!!! ❤️💛💙💜💚 (P.S. please take notice of that beautiful packaging!!!! )” she captioned a snap of the cute gifts.

Look at datttt Rainboooowwwwwwww rock! You always know how to make my “grubby little kid fingers” *SHINE*!!! ❤️💛💙💜💚 (P.S. please take notice of that beautiful packaging!!!! ) A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Nov 23, 2016 at 8:59am PST

Happy birthday, Miley!