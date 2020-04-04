Miley Cyrus Shaves Boyfriend Cody Simpson’s Head in Time-Lapse Transformation Video

Cody Simpson is sporting a new close-shaven look for a good cause, courtesy of girlfriend Miley Cyrus. The Australian singer recruited the “Slide Away” singer to transform his shaggy blonde ‘do into a buzz cut to raise awareness for ocean conservation.

Cyrus might have taken the reigns for most of the haircut, but she did hand over the clippers to a friend for the finishing touches to make sure Simpson’s hair looked picture perfect. Documenting the whole process in a black and white time-lapse video set appropriately enough to Shwayze’s “Buzzin’,” Simpson wrote in the Instagram caption, “Buzzin. Clean cuts for clean oceans I say!”

4ocean, which helps to clean up the oceans by removing plastic from the polluted waters, reached out to Simpson post-haircut, commenting, “Now that’s a buzz cut for a good cause! Looking fresh @codysimpson!!!”

Later that day, Simpson joined the “Mother’s Daughter” singer on her new Instagram TV series, Bright Minded, alongside Max LaManna, Lauren Singer and Lili Reinhart, who video chatted in to share the positivity in their lives amid the coronavirus pandemic. For Simpson, he took the opportunity to read from his upcoming poetry book, “Prince Neptune,” which will be published on April 7.

“In the ancient night, she flies once more back to her home in the stars. I try to chase her there but fall short because I cannot breathe up that high in the radiant heavens where she lingers,” he read to a lovestruck Cyrus. “I can only admire her from below, humble, starry-eyed poet with the desire for that which is most beautiful. And she is most beautiful. All other sleep in winter forests, but she is the one who swims in the sun and doesn’t burn up.”

Last month, the couple adopted a rescue pup named Bo together from the Wagmor Luxury Spa, Hotel & Rescue in Studio City, California, from where Cyrus has adopted several pets before. Bo was named after Cyrus’ dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, whose high school nickname was Bo, she said on Bright Minded.

“[Bo] was so shy when we first got him and he’s totally out of his shell now,” Cyrus said of their new pup. “He’s such a mama’s boy, which I love.”

