Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth ‘Want to Have a Family’ Together

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth recently got married in an intimate ceremony at their home in Nashville, and as is the case with many people who tie the knot, the duo is now fielding questions about when they’ll be starting a family.

While Cyrus recently denied rumors that she is pregnant, a source told Us Weekly that the singer does want to start a family with her new husband eventually.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Miley is not pregnant currently but does want to have a family with Liam. Miley and Liam say they felt married before their actual ceremony,” the source said. “Miley is so happy with her life right now. She’s finishing up recording her next album and she and Liam couldn’t be happier.”

The “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer had denied a potential pregnancy on Twitter on Jan. 16 when she replied to an article reporting that she was expecting.

“I’m not ‘Egg-xpecting’ but it’s ‘Egg-celent’ to hear everyone is so ‘Happy For Us,’” Cyrus wrote, using the egg puns in reference to the recent world record-breaking egg on Instagram. “We’re happy for us too! ‘Egg-cited’ for this next chapter in our lives …. Now , can everyone leave me alone and go back to staring at an egg.”

Cyrus and Hemsworth secretly married in December 2018, and the source claims that the two decided to wed after losing their home in the California wildfires one month prior.

“They didn’t want to rush, but after going through the trauma together, they became closer than ever,” the insider said, adding that the two “decided to get married after seeing how well they worked together after the fires in Malibu.”

Cyrus was out of the country at the time of the fires, but Hemsworth was home and evacuated the couple’s animals from their house.

“Liam caring for animals and helping others during the Malibu fire really sealed the deal,” a second source told Us, a sentiment Cyrus echoed during an appearance on the The Howard Stern Show.

“So actually, Liam, I’ve never loved him more for this,” she said. “My partner, I call him my survival partner now. He thinks it’s not romantic, but I learned that it is.”

“That is why you pair up with someone, for survival, and he was so incredible. He got all the animals out in his truck,” she continued. “He put two pigs in crates, which I tell you is so hard.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Presley Ann