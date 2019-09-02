Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Could Be Officially Divorced by Halloween

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth‘s divorce proceedings will be one of the least dramatic celebrity uncouplings in recent memory, if a new report rings true. Sources are telling The Blast that the pair’s divorce could be finalized before Halloween, meaning an agreement will be reached some tie in either September or October.

The proceedings were characterized as “amicable” with “no issues” coming up. Due to the couple’s prenuptial agreement, the only thing that could be even remotely in contention would be the couple’s earnings during their marriage, which began on Dec. 23, 2018. However, The Blast’s report claims that Cyrus and Hemsworth each just want what they earned individually during the marriage and neither party is asking for spousal support.

Even though there are not any real hitches, paperwork will apparently take a few weeks to be drafted and finalized.

Plus the process is especially easy for the couple, being as they have no children together. In other high-profile splits in recent years, custody battles often keep the divorcing parties in legal tugs-of-war for months or years.

The “Slide Away” singer and the Hunger Games actor broke up earlier in 2019, but news only broke on Aug. 11, just as Cyrus was spotted kissing The Hills: New Beginnings cast member Kaitlynn Carter.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” Cyrus’ representative told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Hemsworth soon issued a statement personally on Instagram, writing, “Hi all. Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated, and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward. This is a private matter, and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love.”

