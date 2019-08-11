Miley Cyrus Fans Think Her ‘Hot Girl Summer’ Posts Proved She Split With Liam Hemsworth Weeks Ago

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have split up after just a few months of marriage, and fans are doing some serious detective work to find out when. As news of the separation spreads, many fans are turning to Cyrus’ recent social media posts. Some have noted that the singer is returning to her roots.

News of Cyrus and Hemsworth’s split first surfaced on Saturday night. Sources close to the couple told E! News that they were “drifting apart” and they want to “focus on themselves.” Fans speculated that there was evidence for this in some of Cyrus’ recent output.

In particular, many turned to Cyrus’s string of dancing and twerking videos. They suggested that these seemed to hearken back to Cyrus’ Bangerz days, when she and Hemsworth first broke up.

"As soon as I saw her twerking everywhere, I knew something was up with Liam and Miley… this is 2013 all over again," one fan tweeted.

“As soon as I saw her twerking everywhere, I knew something was up with Liam and Miley… this is 2013 all over again,” one fan tweeted.

“We should have known before they announced Miley and Liam’s break up because only a newly single girl would mention it’s a hot girl summer and twerking every where every five seconds like Miley’s been doing,” added another.

“I mean did we truly believe they would last a second time when miley started acting up again with her white hot girl summer stuff,” wondered a third person.

This is when we should of all known Miley Cyrus joined the hot girl summer club

In particular, many fans turned to one Instagram post from about two weeks before the announcement as evidence of an impending split. The album had three photos, all featuring Cyrus spread out on a massive pool float shaped like a race car. The red and white seat matched her red bikini, red sunglasses and red hair tie, and all around her a brightly-colored aesthetic was in full effect.

Cyrus tagged the photos with “Hot Girl Summer,” a recent internet sensation started by rapper Megan Thee Stallion. Some speculated that Cyrus would not be so enthusiastic about the trend unless her relationship was on the ropes, especially as a new bride.

On the other hand, Cyrus has always done things her own way, and even when it was going well, her relationship with Hemsworth showed no signs of changing that. However, fans may be right in guessing that this breakup has been building for a while. The source who spoke about the couple’s trouble confirmed this.

When you find out why Miley Cyrus is participating in hot girl summer

“They have been trying to make it work for months now but haven’t felt they were connecting on the level they were feeling when they got married last year,” the insider shared. “It’s been a rough year.”

As sad as the news is, it is playing out amicably. Sources said that Cyrus and Hemsworth have been communicating clearly, and that his should not be taken as a “messy split.” Instead, they are “lovingly taking this time apart.”