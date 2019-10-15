Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Reveal Tongue Touch Video Using Joker Filter

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are officially a thing, and that means they do things like post videos of themselves touching tongues on their Instagram Story, a thing Simpson did on Sunday. The Australian singer posted a video of the couple in bed together, with Cyrus in a gray Calvin Klein bra and Simpson going shirtless as the two shared a tongue touch as an incredibly spooky laugh track played over the clip. The video was also overlaid with a Joker filter, which made it marginally more Halloween-friendly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus 👑 (@mileysteamtr) on Oct 14, 2019 at 1:34am PDT

Neither Cyrus or Simpson has posted about the other on the Instagram feed, but the pair have made several appearances on each others’ Stories over the past week. Cyrus first addressed the relationship after the duo was photographed kissing over an acai bowl in Los Angeles, clapping back at those who were criticizing her from moving on so quickly after her relationships with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth and Kaitlynn Carter, who she dated for around one month after her split from Hemsworth was announced.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I am trying to just THRIVE/survive in a ‘man’s’ world,” she wrote. “If we can’t beat ’em, join ’em! If our president can ‘grab ’em by the pussy….’ can’t I just have a kiss and açaí bowl?!?!”

“This ‘dating’ thing is new to me too. I’ve never been an ‘adult’/ grown ass woman experiencing this,” Cyrus continued. “I was in a committed relationship for almost all my teens and early 20s, with the exception of a few breaks, which usually in those times I was working my ass off with not much R&R, and ‘meeting / trusting’ people in my position is really tuff. Don’t f—ing pity me, not what I’m asking for. I have a great life; I wouldn’t trade for ‘privacy,’ but PLEASE don’t make this awkward for me! I am trying to make light and like always MAKE FUN of myself / and the public’s perception of me! Get used to me dating—this is where I am at! #HotGirlFall.”

Simpson recently opened up about Cyrus while speaking to PEOPLE, gushing over the 26-year-old and sharing that the pair is “very, very happy.”

“She’s creative. She’s very passionate about what she does, and I’m very similar in that sense. That’s why we get along so well,” he explained. “We just have a ball, yeah, and that’s the most important part of a relationship, you know?”

Photo Credit: Getty / Jeff Kravitz