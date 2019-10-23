Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Reveal the First Time They Kissed, and It Is Way Earlier Than We Thought

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have been an item for longer than fans realized, and it is blowing their minds. On Sunday, the new couple broadcasted together on Instagram Live, discussing the origins of their romance. To fans’ surprise, their first kiss came long before they went public.

Cyrus and Simpson did a loose Q&A session on social media this weekend. The two were not together in real life, but they were split-screened into the same broadcast on Instagram Live. As questions from fans popped up beneath their faces, Cyrus picked one at random to answer.

“When was your first kiss?” a fan asked.

“Oh god,” Cyrus said, looking like she was considering the question carefully. “Three frigging years ago.”

Simpson took it one step further, suggesting that it might have been as long as four or five years ago. Either way, this is much longer than fans suspected, since Cyrus and Simpson only began dating in earnest a month ago.

After some debate, Cyrus and Simpson agreed that they must have had their first kiss in 2015. However, they continued to debate the location, and Cyrus shocked fans again.

“I can’t remember, probably at some dirty a— nightclub,” she remarked.

“It was probably at your house,” Simpson countered, and Cyrus agreed with that.

In the same broadcast, Cyrus revealed that she has a love song for Simpson in the works. She even sang a preview of it to her followers before Simpson signed onto the feed.

“I sang them the song I wrote for you that I haven’t even sung for you yet,” she teased.

Simpson and Cyrus’ relationship is still a hot topic for some fans, who are conflicted over the singer’s love life. In December of 2018, Cyrus married Liam Hemsworth after 10 years of on-again, off-again romance. This felt like a happily-ever-after moment for fans, especially those who have held a candle for them ever since they co-starred in The Last Song.

Over the summer, however, the marriage came to an unceremonious end when Cyrus was spotted kissing reality star Kaitlynn Carter on a European vacation. The two locked lips on a boat as they cruised around Spain, and paparazzi photos nearly broke the internet. A few hours later, Cyrus and Hemsworth announced their separation.

Cyrus continued to see Carter for a while before debuting her romance with Simpson. Meanwhile, in a rare blunt statement on social media, she advised fans not to be presumptuous in judging her personal life.

“I know the public feels invested in my past relationship because they felt like they saw it thru (sic) the beginning,” she wrote at the time. “I think that’s why people have always felt so entitled over my life and how I live it because they’ve watched me grow up…. but I am grown now and make choices as an adult knowing the truth/details/reality. People only ‘know’ what they see on the Internet.”

“Men (especially successful ones) are RARELY slut-shamed. They move on from one beautiful young woman to the next MOST times without consequence. They are usually referenced as ‘legends,’ ‘heartthrobs,’ ‘G,’ ‘ladies man,’ etc. where women are called s—s/w—s! I am trying to just THRIVE/survive in a ‘man’s’ world,” she wrote. “If we can’t beat ’em, join ’em! If our president can ‘grab ’em by the p—,’ can’t I just have a kiss and açaí bowl?”