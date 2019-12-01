Miley Cyrus and Boyfriend Cody Simpson Spend Thanksgiving Together With Her Family Amid Throat Surgery Recovery

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson‘s first holiday seems to have gone great. The Australian singer joined Cyrus and her family to celebrate Thanksgiving in Los Angeles. Miley’s sister Noah Cyrus shared a sweet photo of the couple sitting across from one another at the table, along with mom Tish and brother Trace Cyrus.

“Extremely thankful for everyone at the table. [three black heart emojis] (a very sober thanksgiving staying hydrated,” Noah captioned the family photo.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans took to the comments section to wish the family a happy holiday and to send well wishes to Noah.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by fuckyounoah (@noahcyrus) on Nov 29, 2019 at 3:58pm PST

“Your family is such goals!” One user commented.

“That’s great and I wish you a nice weekend,” another fan wrote.

“Sounds good, hope you enjoyed your holiday,” a third fan commented.

“when cody was invited to the thanksgiving dinner >>>>,” one user highlighted.

The holiday comes a week since Miley and Simpson celebrated her 27th birthday with a nice dinner in Nashville. A fan photographed the couple alongside friends and balloons to mark the special occasion.

A source recently told PEOPLE the Australian singer and Cyrus are in a good place and enjoying their time together.

“They have a very easy relationship,” the source said. “They see each other when they can, and when they are apart, things are good too. This works for both of them.”

Simpson has also been by Miley’s side as she recovers from vocal cord surgery. The “Slide Away” singer had to undergo the procedure after a problem was found when she was hospitalized for tonsilitis. The surgery reportedly delayed her upcoming album until 2020.

“The surgery went well and she is resting up at home now,” a source told PEOPLE earlier this month, adding that Cyrus “has known for a while that she needed the surgery.“

“Cody is by her side. They are still doing well. Miley seems very happy. Cody will make sure she isn’t bored while she recovers,” the source continued.

Simpson and Cyrus began dating earlier this year, following her divorce from Liam Hemsworth and subsequent relationship with Kaitlynn Carter. Hemsworth has stayed quiet about the split from his wife, but his sister-in-law Elsa Pataky commented on the former couple last week.

“He’s a strong guy and he deserves the best. I think he deserves much more,” she said.