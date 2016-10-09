Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Kids Are All Grown Up

So excited. Tickets ready. A Friday night with Bob Dylan and The Rolling Stones!!! Can’t breathe with excitement!!! A #DesertTrip of a lifetime! A photo posted by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Oct 7, 2016 at 6:26pm PDT

Aww! Dylan and Carys Douglas are all grown up.

Catherine Zeta-Jones shared some sweet photos of her family on Instagram this weekend while the family spent some time at the Desert Trip Festival. We can’t believe how big her kiddos that she shares with Michael Douglas are!

“So excited. Tickets Ready. A Friday night with Bob Dyland and The Rolling Stones!!!” she captioned a family pic. “Can’t breathe with excitement!!! A #DesertTrip of a lifetime!”

Despite being just teenagers, Dylan and Carys were just excited as their parents to see the Rolling Stones and Bob Dylan perform.

At the show tonight with my darling daughter Carys. #DesertTrip A photo posted by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Oct 7, 2016 at 8:33pm PDT

“At the show tonight with my darling daughter Carys,” Zeta-Jones wrote alongisde a photo of her with her 13-year-old daughter.

Dylan also appeared to be heavily engrossed in the show as well.

This says it all. Watching my son see his idols for the first time. Made this night for me. #TheRollingStones #DesertTrip A photo posted by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Oct 8, 2016 at 10:18am PDT

“This says it all. Watching my son see his idols for the first time,” the actress wrote with a photo of her son, 16. “Made this night for me. #TheRollingStones #DesertTrip.”