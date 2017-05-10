Michael Bublé’s Wife Shares Sweet Pic After Announcing Son’s Cancer Is in Remission

Mientras el me tira arena yo disfruto de sus carcajadas. #familyfirst #volverareir #mamasboy A post shared by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on May 7, 2017 at 6:05pm PDT

Michael Buble‘s wife Luisana Lopilato is all smiles in her latest Instagram photo with their youngest son, 1-year-old Elias. She shared the sweet photo on Sunday of herself giggling while Elias throws sand at her at the beach.

“Mientras el me tira arena yo disfruto de sus carcajadas. #familyfirst #volverareir #mamasboy,” the Argentine actress captioned the cute beach pic, which translates to “While he throws me sand I enjoy his laughter.”

Lopilato recently broke her silence after Noah’s cancer treatment and announced he is “well” and in remission, Entertainment Tonight reports.

“My son’s recovery is a long process as you all know, and he has to continue with check-ups,” she said. “But we are very happy. We are looking forward to thinking about the future, to seeing our children grow. Seeing Noah grow and being happy gave me the strength to return and finish this film.”

“My faith in the fact God had a miracle helped me,” she added. “I became strong so my son would get better. I transmitted that to all my friends and family. As a family we were always very united and we fought this together. We did everything we could for our son, so he would come through this.”

