Michael Bublé Reveals He Won’t Hesitate to Sacrifice His Career for His Kids

(Photo: Instagram / @michaelbuble)

Michael Bublé is focused on his family as his son battles cancer and he has not thought twice about putting his career aside to do so.

The Grammy winner has often spoken about the importance of his family and how they are his top priority, so it was not surprising when the family’s statement about son Noah’s cancer revealed the parents would be putting their careers on hold.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s incredibly difficult — every biographical movie I watch about a singer, it’s the same story. Man comes from nothing, man fights for fame, man finds success, man leaves his family, man regrets leaving family,” the 41-year-old father of two told BBC Radio 4 last month. “I won’t allow that to happen.”

He went on to say it is important to “fight for balance,” but acknowledged, “if one suffers, we know which one will go. It won’t be my kids. I just love them way too much.”

He and wife Luisana Lopilato share 3-year-old Noah and 9-month-old Elias.