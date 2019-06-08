‘Melrose Place’ Alum Daphne Zuniga Marries Longtime Boyfriend David Mleczko

Melrose Place and One Tree Hill alum Daphne Zuniga and her longtime boyfriend David Mleczko married in a private ceremony on Saturday at a restaurant in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

“It’s just family and very intimate,” Zuniga told PEOPLE before the ceremony, held at Oleana Restaurant. “I always had this fear of having too big of a wedding that I’d feel like I was going to be acting or performing because I’ve been a bride on-screen. In real life, I wanted it to be more poignant and private.”

The 56-year-old actress and Mleczko married in front of about 30 family members. Their close friend, author Sharon Salzberg, officiated the ceremony. They also wrote their own vows, but Zuniga said they would have Salzberg to read them.

“But Sharon’s going to read them because we don’t think we can get through it without falling apart,” Zuniga told PEOPLE with a laugh. “I’ll still fall apart, are you kidding? It’s going to be like stuffing the Kleenex right in the dress.”

Mleczko and Zuniga met on a blind date 12 years ago. It is the first marriage for Zuniga, but the second for Mleczko, the co-founder of PR firm Signature Green.

“It feels amazing,” the Spaceballs star said. “I’m overwhelmed every day with tears, like ‘Oh my God, how can it feel so much more than it was already?’ But it does.”

Zuniga revealed to Us Weekly in November 2018 that the couple got engaged.

“I come from a family [where] we’re all kind of spread apart,” she told the magazine. “[Every] year is going to be a new adventure. Are we going to go back east to be with my mom or sister, or am I going to stay here with my dad? My fiancé has his family. We just see what every year brings. It makes it an adventure. I never know where it’s going to be.”

Zuniga is best known for playing Jo Reynolds on Fox’s primetime series, Melrose Place from 1992 to 1996, starring in more than 100 episodes. She also played the role in two episodes of The CW’s revival. Zuniga starred as Victoria Davis on One Tree Hill from 2008 to 2012.

She also starred in several cult hits, including Modern Girls, Mel Brooks’ Star Wars parody Spaceballs and Rob Reiner’s The Sure Thing with John Cusack. Her next film is the Lifetime TV movie Gates of Paradise, which is the fourth film in the Casteel Family Movie Series, following Heaven, Dark Angel and Fallen Hearts.

According to PEOPLE, Heaven premieres on July 27, while Dark Angel airs on Aug. 3 and Fallen Hearts debuts on Aug. 10. Gates of Paradise airs on Aug. 17 and the series finale Web of Dreams debuts on Aug. 24.

Photo credit: David Livingston/Getty Images