Mel B Finalizes Divorce From Stephen Belafonte

Mel B and Stephen Belafonte have finalized their divorce after a contentious court battle.

Entertainment Tonight obtained court documents showing that the divorce was finalized Friday. They will have joint legal custody of their daughter, 6-year-old Madison. They have also scheduled physical custody for each parent.

While they are not paying child support yet, the America’s Got Talent judge and former Spice Girls singer will pay Belafonte $15,000 a month in spousal support until Dec. 1, 2020. They have not figured out how to divide their property yet.

Belafonte and Mel B married in June 2007 and filed for divorce in March 2017. Their divorce played out in the tabloids, as Mel B accused Belafonte of having an affair with a nanny, who he allegedly forced to get an abortion after impregnating her.

Her lawyer also accused Belafonte of drugging her before recording videos of her. Her legal team said Belafonte had at least 56 videos of her, and a third were “of a sexual nature” and about “90 percent” were taken without her consent.

In November, Belafonte and Mel B reached an agreement, with Belafonte destroying the videos. ET reports that this was part of their final divorce settlement, but Belafonte claims these videos are only on his iCloud account and haven’t been distributed.

In May, Belafonte claimed he is broke, with a $60,000 credit card bill and accused Mel B of making it hard for him to sell their $8 million home.

This is Mel B’s second divorce. The singer, whose real name is Melanie Brown, was also married to Jimmy Gulzar from 1998 to 2000.