Vanessa Lachey Explains Why She Won't Be at Super Bowl With Husband Nick Lachey (Exclusive)

Vanessa Lachey is a football fan and should be in Arizona with her husband for the big game. However, she won't be with Nick Lachey when Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com Vanessa Lachey explained why she is not going to the Super Bowl.

"Well, it's funny because Nick already got his Super Bowl tickets and I was like, 'Oh, so I guess I'm not invited to the Super Bowl.' He's like, 'No, you're invited if you want to come.' Lucky for him, I work on Monday. I'm shooting because we wrap up our season in March," Lachey, who is currently filming the second season of NCIS: Hawai'i, exclusively told PopCulture. "So I was like, 'Well, you can give my ticket to one of your friends because I'll be on set.' But I think if the Bengals go, he's going to give the extra ticket to our son, Camden, who is 10 now, who has really started getting into football."

Nick will enjoy the game, but the 49-year-old would love it a little more if the Cincinnati Bengals made the championship game. Nick grew up in the Cincinnati area and has recently seen the Bengals have a lot of success. Last year, the Bengals were a play away from beating the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl. And this year, Cincinnati lost to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game.

Vanessa went on to say how much she enjoys watching Nick and Camden bonding over football. "It's really cute to watch the two of them sit together on the couch and, I don't want to say yell at the TV because I'm not encouraging that, but basically just talk shop about football," she said. "It's really great to see. And they just play football all day. My son gets on the trampoline and Nick throws him passes all day, all night. It's awesome."

Super Bowl 2023 will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, Feb. 12. The Chiefs are looking to win their second championship in four years, and the Eagles are looking to win their second title since the 2017 season.