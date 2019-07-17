Meghan Markle Gives Shockingly Honest Response About Her Relationship With Prince Harry

Ever since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were revealed to be dating in 2016, tabloid interest in the couple has only increased, with the press constantly speculating about the pair and commenting on Markle’s alleged behavior in her new role as Duchess of Sussex.

Markle appeared to address this interest while speaking with Pharrell Williams at the premiere of The Lion King in London on July 14, reportedly offering the musician a few candid words after her praised her and Harry’s relationship.

According to ITV, Williams told Markle and Harry: “It’s so beautiful, your union. Love is amazing. It’s beautiful. Don’t ever take that for granted, what it means in today’s climate. I wanted to tell you, it’s so significant for so many of us. Seriously. It’s significant. We cheer you guys on.”

Both Markle and Harry reportedly appeared “touched” by the singer’s words, with Markle telling him, “Thank you” before reportedly commenting, “They don’t make it easy.”

“So you understand the significance? It’s beautiful,” Williams said in response.

It’s unclear whether Markle was referring to the press’ treatment of her or the general public reaction to her and Harry’s relationship. When the couple was initially reported to be dating, Markle received an onslaught of negativity due to being biracial, so much so that Harry had to issue an official statement to the press, something he very rarely does.

“Since he was young, Prince Harry has been very aware of the warmth that has been extended to him by members of the public,” the statement read. “He feels lucky to have so many people supporting him and knows what a fortunate and privileged life he leads.”

“But the past week has seen a line crossed. His girlfriend, Meghan Markle, has been subject to a wave of abuse and harassment,” the message continued. “Prince Harry is worried about Ms. Markle’s safety and is deeply disappointed that he has not been able to protect her. It is not right that a few months into a relationship with him that Ms. Markle should be subjected to such a storm. He knows commentators will say this is ‘the price she has to pay’ and that ‘this is all part of the game’. He strongly disagrees. This is not a game – it is her life and his.”

Markle and Harry married in 2018 and welcomed their first child together, son Archie Harrison, in May, with the infant’s birth resulting in more backlash against the Sussexes as many members of the public have taken issue with the fact that Archie’s parents are deciding to keep his life much more private than that of his royal cousins. Archie does not have a royal title, his christening was kept private from media, though images were released later, and Markle and Harry have not shared the names of their son’s godparents, reportedly to maintain the privacy of their friends.

Photo Credit: Getty / Max Mumby/Indigo