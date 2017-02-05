Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Spotted Walking Hand in Hand in London

Meghan Markle may be dating a prince, but their date nights look pretty recognizable.

With the exception of having the paparazzi around, she and Prince Harry have been spotted on a surprisingly ordinary date night together.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The high-profile couple met up in London where they headed out for some time together. Both looked stylish but comfortable in button down tops, and dark coats.

The couple has been keeping their relationship private, but one insider told E! News recently that it is serious none-the-less.

“Harry is truly in love,” the source said. “They’re very serious.”

With the busy philanthropic, work and social calendars these two keep, it’s nice to see them getting to enjoy some time together.

Related:

Prince Harry Has Reportedly Introduced Meghan Markle to Princess Kate and Charlotte

Queen Elizabeth II Is ‘Fully Supportive’ of Prince Harry’s Romance With Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Been Photographed Together for the First Time