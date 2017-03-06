Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Show Some Serious PDA at Friend’s Wedding

A post shared by People Magazine (@people) on Mar 3, 2017 at 9:07pm PST

Things seem to be getting serious for Prince Harry and actress, Meghan Markle as the two took the next big step in their relationship — attending a friend’s wedding together.

On Friday, Prince Harry took his ladylove, Markle to his best friend’s wedding in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Entertainment Tonight reports Markle, 35, reportedly arrived in Montego Bay on Thursday via private jet, while Harry, 32, reportedly paid about $3,000 for a commercial flight, which was slightly better than coach.

The two then met up to watch Harry’s childhood friend and notable “wingman” for years, Tom “Skippy” Inskip tie the knot with literary agent Lara Hughes-Young.

Eyewitness reports tell ET that Markle and the prince seemed to be enjoying each other’s company as they laughed, sipped champagne and beer at their table. Photographs show Markle and Harry laughing, with much PDA of hugging, kissing and of course as any beach setting permits, deep romantic stares.

An insider told Us Weekly that Markle was holding Harry’s hand or rubbing his back as he spoke to his friends and just “seemed comfortable.” At one point, Harry “busted out some dance moves” as Markle looked on adoringly.

Markle stunned in a floral maxi dress from Erdem London and Mykita sunglasses, while her royal beau looked dapper in a crisp white shirt and dark slacks.

The special occasion was not only a big event for Harry, but for the couple as it was regarded as a coming out for the new couple since it is the first time Markle has accompanied him to a wedding. Sounds like things are getting serious between the two, right?

ET‘s royal correspondent Katie Nicholl said the trip might be a good indication that Harry and Markle are getting closer to their own walk down the aisle.

“I’m hearing from many of his friends Harry could be popping the question to Meghan by the end of the year,” Nicholl says.

ET has confirmed that the whole crew will be relaxing at the Round Hill Hotel and Villas. The 110-acre resort includes rooms between $600 to $7,000 per night.

Ironically, this isn’t the first time Markle has attended a wedding in Jamaica. The last time she visited, she was the one saying “I do” on the island in 2011 to film and TV producer, Trevor Engelson. However, their marriage lasted just two years before they divorced.

