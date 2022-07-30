Former 'Real Housewives' Star Meghan King Reveals She's Finished Sharing Her Love Life on Social Media

In the wake of her marriage to Cuffe Owens ending, The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Meghan King says she will no longer share her relationships with her social media followers. The 37-year-old's marriage was annulled after just a brief union. "I told myself I'm done putting people in the public eye, putting people on my Instagram," she said during an appearance on the July 28 episode of the Two T's in a Pod podcast. "I'm done with that." She explained that she removed all traces of her ex from her Instagram because she found the reminders of the marriage "embarrassing," adding, "I'm allowed to say whatever I want to say [about our relationship] whenever I want to say it, but I try to keep it classy and respectful."

The former Bravo star married President Joe Biden's nephew in Oct. 2021 just three weeks after they first met on a dating app. "Within a week, we were back on the East Coast, meeting his family, and starting to plan our future together," she told Brides at the time of their marriage. "We didn't leave each other's side for weeks…We both knew exactly what we were going to do, where we were going to do it, and how we were going to do it. It's a beautiful thing to see eye-to-eye with each other as we do." But within two months, it was over.

She confirmed in early July that their marriage had officially been annulled. "I was very confused by the whole [relationship], but I'm just glad that it was short and sweet, and it's done and it's annulled. The end. I put it behind me," she said on an episode of The Real Housewives of Dubai star Caroline Stanbury's Divorced Not Dead podcast. "We rushed into it — I didn't even want to get married again — but it was important to him. Like I said earlier, I'm a lover, and I want everybody to be happy."

King has already moved on. Us Weekly confirmed that she is dating Trusted Provider Network CEO, Trevor Calhoun. She won't be sharing details of such publicly.