Megan Fox Gets Slammed Into Barricade in Video of Fair Altercation With MGK

Megan Fox wound up in the middle of an altercation between her finance Machine Gun Kelly and a man who tried to punch him. The couple was on a date at the Orange Country fair when the violent interaction took place. TMZ published video of the incident, which shows Fox being shoved into a barricade as a security guard attempts to intercept the individual who took a swing at MGK.

The incident comes as Fox and MGK appear to have reconciled after reportedly being on the rocks with one another earlier this year. Just ahead of Valentine's Day 2023, Fox deleted all traces of MGK from her Instagram and made a cryptic post about "dishonesty," before completely deleting everything from her Instagram account entirely. Fox later reactivated her account to share the following message: "There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but not limited to, actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons. You need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now." That post has since been deleted as well.

Later, ET reported that a source close to the couple stated that they are working on their relationship. However, the insider added that they "still have trust issues" that they need to work on. "They have a lot to work out before they can think about moving forward together as partners," the source said. "MGK really loves Megan, and he is hopeful that they can get to a better place and be happy together. He knows he is going to have to go above and beyond to reconcile things with her."

Over the past few months, Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have sparked reunion rumors and were even seen having dinner at the Four Seasons Hotel in Hawaii, on Monday night. Per eyewitnesses, Fox and Kelly seemed to be having a nice night, but there were no signs of a close physical connection. They did, however, respond friendly to some fans as the left.

Now, it's been reported that the couple are in a better place and that their wedding is back on. According to Us Weekly, an insider close to the couple offered an update on their relationship, saying, "They're on the right track again. They've had so much success in therapy together. As they start to trust each other, they've been talking about getting married again."