Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Breakup Speculation Spreads Everywhere

Has the end come for Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's twin flame-fueled romance? Rumors are growing rampant on the internet claiming that Fox and Kelly have parted ways. This speculation picked up steam recently after Gawker reported that Fox and Kelly, who have been rather public with their romance in the past, have kept mum on each other in recent months.

According to Gawker, there are a few reasons why it's being speculated that Fox and Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, have broken up. One of the big reasons behind the speculation is due to the fact that Fox hasn't posted Kelly on her Instagram feed since May. Although, it should be noted that the musician has been on his Mainstream Sellout tour since early June. The last time that Kelly posted a photo of Fox to his Instagram feed was back in late June when they attended the premiere of his documentary Life In Pink.

Fox's last public comment about her relationship with Kelly also occurred during the premiere of the documentary. While at the event, she told E! News that she asked a very unique question to her partner when she was first getting to know him. As she told the publication, she previously asked Kelly, "'Were you breastfed by your mother?'" She went on to explain why she thought it was a "great question," adding, "It has a lot to do with your psychology and your temperament. So I ask things like that." To add to all of the speculation, celebrity gossip site Crazy Days and Nights posted a blind item in early August that claimed that a "split announcement between the three named rapper/singer and the actress is imminent," which seemed to be a reference to the couple.

However, until Fox and Kelly confirm things for themselves, this matter can simply be chalked up to speculation. The rumors come months after the Jennifer's Body star and the singer got engaged earlier this year. In January 2022, they revealed that they got engaged in a location incredibly special to the pair. Fox reflected on Instagram, "In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma."

"Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him," Fox continued. "And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes." According to the actor, they celebrated the special moment in a unique, yet intense fashion, adding, "and then we drank each other's blood."