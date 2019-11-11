Meg Ryan Sparks Reunion Rumors With John Mellencamp After Being Spotted With Engagement Ring Weeks After Breakup

Meg Ryan has sparked rumors that she may have reunited with John Mellencamp, after being spotted wearing an engagement ring weeks after their breakup. PEOPLE reports that Ryan was seen out running errands on Tuesday, and she was allegedly seen with a ring on her ring finger. Additionally, the outlet reports that Ryan was seen wearing an engagement ring when she attended a screening of the new film Bombshell on Sunday. This has led many to wonder if the pair have rekindled their romance, though no official word has been made.

Just last month, Us Weekly quoted a source close to the couple as saying that Ryan “had enough and ended [their engagement].” The source later added that the actress had “no regrets” about the split. Ryan had been spotted out and about in L.A. without her engagement ring, which was what initially instigated rumors of the split.

Earlier in the month, another source spoke with Radar about the couple, but at that time their split was just a rumor. “They had a massive blowup, with both of them screaming at each other about all the issues that have kept them from marrying all these years,” the source stated. “So Meg just told John to hit the highway!”

Ryan and Mellencamp dated for years, but split up for the first time in 2014. They later began dating once again in 2017. “They never stopped loving each other, but their problems didn’t go away when they got back together,” the insider said of their first reunion.

The insider stated that Ryan had been skeptical about her future with Mellencamp, as she felt like he would not commit to her due to her life being centralized in New York City. “The truth is John really is a ‘Small Town’ guy. As much as he loved Meg, he couldn’t be comfortable living in the largest city in the world,” the insider said, the disclosing that Mellencamp frequently flies to his home state of Indiana to spend time.

“He would go to his hometown in Seymour to clear his head. Sometimes John wouldn’t even let Meg know he was there until after his plane landed,” the insider said. “It would drive her crazy.”

This was not the only issue between them, however, as other sources told Radar that Mellencamp wasn’t happy with Ryan’s alleged attempts to convince him to modernize his style. “She didn’t like John’s clothes, which were too worn and shabby for her taste,” am insider said, “Meg bought him a whole new wardrobe, but he kept on wearing the same old jeans! John hated being told what to do and how to look.”

Photo Credit: Josiah Kamau / Getty Images