Meet Johnny Depp’s New Girlfriend: A Russian Go-Go Dancer

Johnny Depp is reportedly dating Polina Glen, a Russian go-go dancer seen kissing the Pirates of the Caribbean star in paparazzi photos published Wednesday.

The Daily Mail published photos of Depp, 55, kissing Glen outside a hotel in Belgrade, Serbia taken earlier this year. Sources told the outlet Depp and Glen, who is thought to be in her mid-twenties, met at a Los Angeles party in 2018.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Glen was also seen with Depp in May 2018 in Moscow, when he was visiting Russia with his band The Hollywood Vampires.

The dancer is reportedly from St. Petersburg, where her parents Irinia and Gennady Glen still live, and is a trained dancer and choreographer. She is already living with Depp in his Sunset Boulevard masnion, but still runs her own dance school, L.I.P.S in St. Petersburg and runs a class at Stadia Dance School there.

“She was just chilling at the party and didn’t know who he was when he came over to introduce himself. They hit it off,” a friend told the Mail. “He’s got legal issues with his ex-wife and then here’s this beautiful young Russian dancer, that doesn’t want anything and doesn’t even know who he is. The Russian girls don’t know him. They have no clue about actors and people always look different in person. When she found out who he was, she was happy.”

An insider also told the outlet Glen is “really sweet and caring” and “talented.”

“I’m sure Johnny assists but she’s off doing her own thing,” the insider said. “She is very low-key. She goes to her dance choreography from his place and she comes back. I don’t think anyone knows she’s living there.”

The source claims Glen believes marriage is in the future for the couple, adding that Depp wants to go back to Russia to meet her parents.

Glen’s Instagram page lists her as a dancer and choreographer. Her most recent Instagram posts show her back in St. Petersburg as recently as Sunday. “Get inspired by the beautiful spring in Saint-P and preparing a lot of new staff for ya!” she wrote in the caption for a Saturday post.

While there are no photos with Depp, Glen said in June 2018 she was about to go to a road trip to Europe. At that time, Depp’s Hollywood Vampires were in Europe.

“She’s not looking for anything from him. She’s real. She’s young. When you’re 55 and you meet a twenty-something, there’s no drama. It’s fresh. You’re completely head over heels. She’s got a beautiful body,” the source said. “She’s not a gold-digger. She’s very down-to-earth and I think that’s why he loves her so much because she’s not the LA crowd, she’s not looking for money.”

The source said Glen also does not care about the age difference. She is only a few years older than Depp’s daughter, Lily-Rose Depp.

“It’s about personality,” the source said. “Who’s going to say no to Johnny Depp? The guy’s a superstar.”

According to The Daily Mail, Glen played violin as a child and won a beauty contest at a local bar in 2012.

This is Depp’s first reported relationship since he split with Amber Heard. The two were together for 15 months from 2015 to 2016, finalizing their divorce in January 2017.

However, the two are still in a legal battle, with Depp filing a $50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard in March. His attorney called her claims he abused her during their relationship an “elaborate hoax” and used the claims to advance her career. Heard’s attorney called the lawsuit “frivolous.”

Photo credit: PATRICK BAZ/AFP/Getty Images (Johnny Depp); Instagram (Polina Glen)