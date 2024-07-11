Matt Rife Is Officially Single Again, No Longer Dating Jessica Lord

Stand-up comedian and social media sensation Matt Rife has broken up with his girlfriend, actress and dancer Jessica Lord. Inside sources close to the former couple revealed to TMZ that the split actually occurred back in March, though the news has only recently come to light. Despite the end of their relationship, both parties reportedly harbor no ill will towards each other, with insiders describing the breakup as a mutual decision.

The 28-year-old comedian, known for his rise to fame through TikTok and subsequent success in stand-up comedy, seems to be taking the breakup in stride. Sources indicate that he's currently pouring his focus into his ongoing stand-up tour, suggesting that love will have to take a backseat to his professional ambitions for the time being.

While intense, Rife and Lord's relationship was relatively short-lived. The pair officially began their romance in June 2023, meaning their love story lasted approximately nine months before ending. Interestingly, their paths first crossed in Mississippi back in 2022, but at that time, Lord was involved with someone else.

Despite the end of this chapter in his personal life, Rife's career has continued to flourish. Weeks after the split, the comedian reportedly secured a lucrative deal with Netflix. This agreement is said to include not one, but two additional comedy specials, as well as a comedy series. This follows on the heels of Rife's Netflix debut special, titled Natural Selection, which garnered significant acclaim.

With this latest development, Jessica Lord joins the ranks of Rife's notable ex-partners, which also includes actress Kate Beckinsale. As for Lord herself, the 25-year-old star of Find Me in Paris has yet to make any public statements regarding the end of her relationship with Rife.

Reflecting on his approach to romance, Rife has previously been candid about the challenges of balancing his personal life with his demanding career. In an interview with Esquire, he expressed his conflicted feelings about dating, stating, "I kind of hate dating. I know I am just in my mid-to-late 20s, but still, I do want a wife and a family and a prominent home life that makes me feel comfortable, safe, and is my peace. But when I'm touring six days a week, 52 weeks out of the year, it's incredibly hard to maintain a relationship."

Rife further elaborated, saying, "I do meet women who are fantastic human beings that I'm like, 'Wow, you're such a lovely person. You're beautiful. You're sweet, you're kind, you'd be an excellent mother and excellent wife, excellent girlfriend, you check all these boxes, but I might not be in a position right now to fulfill your needs as a responsible boyfriend.'"

Last June, Rife shared with Elite Daily that he "prioritized women a lot" while growing up, which he believes resulted in "a lot of healthy and a lot of unhealthy relationships." As Rife continues his ProbleMATTic World Tour, which kicked off in July of last year and is set to conclude this October in Abu Dhabi, fans can expect to see more of his comedic talent on display.