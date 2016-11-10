Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Go on a Double Date

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are #twinning with their much-older boyfriends at a Knicks game https://t.co/KLJOYhni1w pic.twitter.com/nPdwLMB0Hs — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) November 10, 2016

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are enjoying some quality sister time. The twins were spotted at a Brooklyn Nets game on Wednesday night with their significant others in tow.

Ashley and her boyfriend Richard Sachs joined Mary-Kate and her husband Olivier Sarkozy for a double date, E! News reports.

The couples were not shy about the PDA. Mary-Kate and her new husband got cozy and Ashley’s financier boyfriend kept planting kisses on her.

Rumors of Ashley’s new relationship began to circulate in October. It looks like they’re still going strong.