‘Married to Real Estate’ Stars Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson Address Breakup Rumors

Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson are still married to real estate and very much so intend to stay married to one another. The HGTV staples spoke with PEOPLE about the network cancelling their successful renovation series after four seasons, and took a moment to address rumors swirling about the state of their marriage.

The longtime couple say their marriage is intact. And despite their show being axed, they are still busy with various projects.

“From a fan standpoint, another monkey wrench in it all was false articles flying all over the place about us separating,” Jackson explained. “We were like, ‘Where’s this coming from? Because we’re still deeply in love and having fun and traveling.’ So you’ve got all the exec changes, you don’t know what time slot and then you’ve got the fans reading articles that aren’t true.”

Sherrod and Jackson wed after six years together in 2010. They share three daughters.

While some people believe working together is a recipe for disaster, it’s proven to be a winning formula for the couple. Not only does it help them build generational wealth, but it also has kept them connected due to their intertwined schedules.

“At this point, everything is basically together as a couple. We use the word balance a lot, but there are some things in life that should just not be balanced. They should be prioritized,” Sherrod told Blavity in 2023. “So our family is always a priority. Our relationship, this marriage is always a priority. So we’re not balancing it. Everything else comes around that. And if it doesn’t, we adjust.”

Jackson added that thanks to their supportive village, they’re able to balance work, life, and love seamlessly. “We also have a great support system as well that allows us to be able to coincide and deal with all businesses at once and a lot of priorities in the scheduling. If we didn’t have that support system, we probably wouldn’t be taking on as much as we do,” he explained.