Canceled ‘Married to Real Estate’ Stars Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson React to Rumors They’re Returning to HGTV

Married to Real Estate stars Mike Jackson and Egypt Sherrord are in no rush to return to HGTV after their series was cancelled following its fourth season. Nearly 10 shows were axed.

In a recent social media post, Jackson cleared the air on whether he and his wife/business partner have been asked back to the network. He says the rumors are simply that.

“Let’s clear the air,” Jackson said in an Instagram video. “There have been articles and rumors going around that we’ve been asked or invited back to HGTV. And I’ll say this: unless you hear it from us or we have our representation say it, it’s not true.”

Sherrod said she first heard of the rumors when she was driving with her husband. “I was like, ‘Mike, look at this.’ It was, like, nine articles that actually had quotes from us about going back to HGTV,” she shared. “I’m like, ‘These are just flat-out lies.’”

Despite not currently filming for HGTV, the couple remain busy with other projects, including their popular podcast Marriage and Money. “We’re filming some good stuff. We’re in conversations,” Jackson stated, with Sherrod adding, “We are filming, and we will tell you first where our next is.”

She said any specific news about upcoming projects will come from their mouths. “It is not going to come from any of those articles, and we are not going backwards. Only forwards,” she said.

The couple announced their show was given the boot in a previous Instagram post, noting they’d just returned from vacation. They didn’t give a reason why, despite their show being one of the top-rated, attracting over 16 million viewers in its third season. They were also nominated for an Emmy award after the show was cancelled.

The series premiered on HGTV in 2022 and followed the longtime couple as they balanced their marriage and working relationship while helping clients find their dream home and expand their commercial real estate profile. They also have three daughters.