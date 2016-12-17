Mark Zuckerberg Marks Milestone for His Daughter in a Special Way

Mark Zuckerberg is sharing a precious moment on Facebook his 13-month-old daughter taking her first steps.

In the video the Facebook founder asks little Max to give her dad a hug. Of course, Zuckerberg opted for a full 360 view of the entire room of the house. “Yeah, that’s a three-sixty video camera. This is modern walking,” Zuckerberg said as Max says “Da” into the camera.

The father and his wife, Priscilla Chan, took to their post to explain why they documented their daughter’s new milestone this way.

“When I was a baby and took my first steps, my mom wrote the date in a baby book. When my sister [Randi Zuckerberg]’s children took their first steps, she recorded it with photos and videos,” the couple wrote.

“When Max started walking, I wanted to capture the whole scene with a 360 video so our friends and family can feel like they’re right there with us.”

The couple announced back in July 2015 that they were expecting a little one together.

“Priscilla and I have some exciting news: we’re expecting a baby girl In our ultrasound, she even gave me a thumbs up ‘like’ with her hand, so I’m already convinced she takes after me.”

Congrats to the happy couple and little Max!