Mark Wahlberg and Wife Rhea Durham Show off Their Killer Beach Bodies in Barbados

A photo posted by Celebritynews (@gossipdidi) on Oct 17, 2016 at 11:40pm PDT

Mark Wahlberg and his wife Rhea Durham are giving us couple beach bod envy while vacationing in Barbados.

The 45-year-old Deepwater Horizon actor showed off his defined abs and chiseled arms along with his farmer’s tan while on the beach, PEOPLE reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

However, Rhea gave him a run for his money for best beach bod. The 38-year-old rocked a turquoise and orange bikini while also flaunting her toned physique.

The couple went for a swim in the crystal clear Caribbean waters and enjoyed the day in the sun.

Wahlberg and Durham left their kids at home for this romantic and relaxing vacation.

The lovers have been married for seven years and aren’t afraid of some good PDA.