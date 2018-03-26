Mark Consuelos Praises Kelly Ripa’s Bikini Body With ‘Sultry Sundays’ Photo

Kelly Ripa has a great bikini body and her husband, Riverdale actor Mark Consuelos, is making sure everyone knows it.

While enjoying some time at a beach this weekend, Consuelos posted a photo of the Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host wading in the water. “Sultry Sundays with the sexy one are my fave,” Consuelos wrote.

Consulos also posted a photo on his Instagram Story, showing off Ripa’s toned abs. “Yep,” he wrote on the photo. He also shared a picture of their gorgeous view from the beach.

Ripa quickly replied with a photo of Consuelos in the water. “Comin up for air #nofilter,” she wrote. Ripa also posted a photo with her husband and Kelly Burkhard, Live’s celebrity booker.

The 47-year-old Ripa and the 46-year-old Consuelos have been married since 1996, after they met on the set of All My Children. The couple have three children, Michael, 20; Lola, 16; and Joaquin, 14.

Consuelos and Ripa often share photos of each other, which can sometimes attract nasty Internet trolls. Earlier this month, when she posted a 2008 throwback photo, a troll accused Consuelos of trying to look taller than he really is. The couple did not let that stand.

“Please tell me how it is I can try to look taller,” Consuelos wrote. “I’m dying to know.”

“He’s tall where it counts babe,” Ripa added.

While on The Wendy Williams Show a few days later, Ripa explained why she will never let a troll post negative comments without a response.

“I love a clapback,” Ripa said. “I love a troll but I love to troll a troll. Like, if you’re gonna troll me, then I’m gonna troll back. And that, we can all agree, that is the way God intended.”

Ripa even shared a video on Instagram where she read mean Instagram comments, much like Jimmy Kimmel’s popular Mean Tweets segments.

“I like trolling. I love trolling a troll. It is my favorite thing to do,” Ripa said.

She also gets easily incensed when someone uses “to” instead of “too.”

“We all know that if people are telling you you are too anything on social media, they universally spell the word ‘too’ incorrectly, making it a very easy clapback, almost like a snapback,” she said on Wendy Williams.

You can see Consuelos in new episodes of Riverdale on The CW Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.