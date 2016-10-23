Mark Ballas Is Planning a Wedding and Performing on Broadway

If there is anyone who can balance performing on Broadway and planning a wedding, it’s Mark Ballas. The former Dancing with the Stars pro is currently doing just that. According to ET, he is actually enjoying being super busy.

“We’re enjoying it,” Ballas said. “My fiancée just went back to LS. She’s been out here for the opening night [on Oct. 18] and saw my matinee the next day.”

Ballas is currently living the dream playing the part of Frankie Valli on Broadway’s Jersey Boys. But this part for Ballas means that he and his future wife, BC Jean, have to plan their upcoming nuptials on opposite coasts, as the couple is originally based in LA.

“She’s been Facetiming me in all of it. It’s amazing,” he explained. “It’s coming up really quick, so it’s great. I try not to get overwhelmed. I just take each day as it comes and I’m blessed and honored right now.”

The Dallas, Texas native explains that he went to musical theater school for nine years and is happy to finally be putting all of that schooling to “good use.” What’s more, Ballas was actually chosen for the role of Frankie Valli in the final run of the musical by Valli himself.

“To be the last guy, I’m just very blessed and humbled and grateful,” Ballas said. “To be honest, for the first 30 second [of meeting Valli] I was [starstruck] and I don’t really get like that. That was incredible. He’s an icon.”

With the upcoming wedding fast approaching, what is on a lot of people’s minds is just how does Ballas plan to celebrate his bachelor party while juggling so many other things? Well, it turns out that his best friend and best man, Derek Hough, gets the pleasure of planning that event.

“Derek throws a good party,” Ballas said. “Man, I don’t know [what he has planned]. When you see him, you ask him.”

On things for sure, the two dancing pros are bound to have a great night.