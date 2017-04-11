Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka Reportedly Split

Festive moments on the tallest building in the world! ❤️ #Dubai #Lambily A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Feb 25, 2017 at 8:44pm PST

Pop superstar Mariah Carey has reportedly broken up with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka. The couple ended their five-month fling after the Grammy-winning singer became fed up with her backup dancer former beau’s jealousy issues among other problems.

A source close to Bryan Tanaka revealed that he was unable to handle Mariah’s tight-knit relationship with her ex-husband, Nick Cannon.

“The last straw came at the Kids’ Choice Awards last month, when Nick and Mariah took the twins,” the source said. “We’re told Bryan felt the display ‘disrespected’ him during the event he demanded she came home.”

The “We Belong Together” songstress has five-year-old twins – Monroe and Moroccon – with Nick Cannon. The two of them tied the knot back in 2008, but later divorced in 2014.

Bryan Tanaka would reportedly “lash” out at Mariah for her relationship with Cannon by flirting with other women, according to TMZ.

Following her relationship with 36-year-old Nick Cannon, Mariah then moved on to billionaire James Packer. The two were engaged briefly in 2016, but their relationship soured and they called it off.

Bryan Tanaka swooped in soon after Mariah’s engagement with Packer ended. They officially confirmed their budding romance in February of this year. Even though she referred to Bryan as her “boyfriend,” Carey explained why she wasn’t willing to dish on further details about their relationship.

“I really don’t talk about my personal life because that’s what I used to do and it really worked for a minute, back, a while ago,” she said. “I just don’t feel comfortable talking about my personal life…Me and my boyfriend don’t want to do that.”

One person who was always skeptical of Mariah’s relationship with Bryan Tanaka was former America’s Got Talent host Nick Cannon. He slammed Carey’s show, Mariah’s World, and dissed her relationship with Tanaka.

“First of all, I think the whole reality show is fake,” he said during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show. “I’m a producer, so I know how [it works]…I don’t buy none of that sh*t…It feels like they wrote the story. That sh*t is like a soap opera.”

