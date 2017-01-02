Maksim Chmerkovskiy Shares Snap of Peta Murgatroyd in Hospital on Baby’s Due Date

But first…a little make up 😝 A photo posted by @maksimc on Jan 2, 2017 at 7:10am PST

Sound the alarms, everyone’s most-anticipated Dancing With the Stars baby may finally be on the way.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy shared a snap of wife Peta Murgatroyd in the hospital Monday morning with the caption “But first…a little make up 😝.”

Earlier the same day he shared a caption-free, audio-free video of what appears to be the couple driving to the hospital either late Sunday night or early Monday morning. The sweet couple has been documenting their pregnancy since they announced it, leading fans to be invested and on edge waiting for this little one.

Needless to say, we are on baby watch for these two in a big way. We can’t wait to meet the little dancer.

