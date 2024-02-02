Magnolia Network Couple Secretly Separated in 2023

Magnolia Network stars Gray Benko and Mike Benko of the series Happy to be Home with the Benkos have reportedly separated. The couple — who share a daughter named Farris and a son, Charlie — has been separated since last spring, according to TMZ.

TMZ obtained court documents indicating that Mike left the home they shared on the date of separation, which is listed as April 2023. According to the outlet, Gray is asking for an Order of Separate Support & Maintenance, which would allow her to receive spousal support without getting a divorce. The order would permit her to live apart from Mike without his interference.

As per court documents, Gray states he hopes the parties can reach a settlement agreement to resolve the issues of their marriage and separation, TMZ reports. Whether the Benkos will continue to work together after their romantic separation is unclear.

The estranged pair were often compared to Chip and Joanna Gaines following the release of their successful show, which premiered last April and was focused on the Benkos working together with the aim of transforming historic homes.

During the construction of the homes, Gray handled all things related to the design, while Mike tackled things such as painting and woodwork. In addition, they also included Gray's family in the series with appearances from her father, a contractor whom they affectionately called "Grumpy." "Gray's dad, Grumpy, grumpily oversees all of our projects," Mike said at the time.

In February 2023, when Gray announced on Instagram that Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Network had ordered the show. "I have been spiraling over how to announce this so I'm just going to pull the cord and do it already."

"You may or may not have noticed that I haven't been as active on this platform as usual," she wrote. "Well that is because, since June, we have been filming our new show for the @magnolianetwork, Happy to be Home with the Benkos!"

"I am so excited to finally be able to share the news today!" Gray stated, thanking the HGTV stars "for taking a chance on us." Gray said at the time also that she was grateful to her father and Mike "for agreeing to be a part of this crazy journey." "This has been the most fun, challenging, and rewarding 8 months and I cannot wait to share our show you in the Spring!" she said.