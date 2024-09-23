'Love & Hip-Hop' Alum Alludes to Split From Longtime Love

Is it over for Chrissy Lampkin and rapper Jim Jones? According to a recent cryptic post to her Instagram Stories, it may be. The longtime loves have invited fans into their unique relationship while appearing on Love & Hip-Hop: New York before getting their own spinoff on We tv, Jim & Chrissy: Vow or Never.

She famously got down on one knee during the Season 1 finale of the VH1 reality series and asked for Jones' hand in marriage after years of being together and feeling like he wouldn't take the next step. He "Accepted" the proposal by saying, "I'm with you," but nothing happened. By season 2, she'd moved out of their shared home and he chased her down with a ring in return, but never actually proposed. Their We tv spinoff showcased her hesitation to walk down the aisle. They also had a VH1 spinoff, Chrissy & Mr. Jones, that aired for two seasons. Now, it appears she may be done with the relationship for good.

"You and I both know you will never find someone like me. Good luck trying, though. I'll have you replaced by tomorrow," she shared to her Stories. Neither have commented on the status of their relationship. Lampkin famously fought with Jones; mother, who was seemingly opposed to their relationship. Jones and Lampkin have been together for 20 years.

In 2022, she revealed she no longer had interest in marrying Jones. In a clip of them vacationing from season 3 of Love & Hip Hop: Family Reunion, he asked her if she still wanted to marry him and she said no, noting she felt Jones could be "mean, cold [and] distant" towards her at times.

During an appearance on The Real in 2019, she said that marriage wasn't a "priority" anymore. "I thought that marriage was the natural progression, but it's not for everybody. So, we're good right now," Lampkin explained.