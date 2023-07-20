Liev Schreiber Marries Pregnant Girlfriend in Backyard Ceremony

Congratulations are in order for Liev Schreiber. As he prepares to welcome his third child, the Ray Donovan actor reportedly married his pregnant girlfriend, Taylor Neisen, at their Hamptons mansion over Fourth of July weekend.

The couple's nuptials were "very low key," sources told Daily Mail, which confirmed the marriage. The newlyweds are said to have exchanged vows in front of only four guests, including Schreiber's two children, Alexander "Sasha," 16," and Samuel "Kai," 15, whom he shares with his ex Naomi Watts. Author Jonathan Safran Foer, who officiated the wedding, and his wife, were also in attendance. The ceremony took place in the backyard of their 3,500-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom ocean-front mansion in Montauk.

"They didn't want a big fuss because Taylor is ready to give birth, but they wanted to bring the baby into the world as husband and wife," a source told the outlet, adding that there will be "no honeymoon" for the newlyweds, as Schreiber is busy "working" and Neisen is currently "too pregnant to go" anywhere "long distance." The source added that the couple is "just happy to be together in a no frills service with the kids."

Schreiber and Neisen, a former Miss South Dakota winner, have been romantically linked since 2017, a year after the actor's split from Watts, whom he dated for 11 years. The couple have mostly managed to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, though they have been spotted together on numerous occasions. In June 2018, the pair was spotted surfing together in the Hamptons. In June 2022, Watts shared a photo of her and Schreiber posing with Neisen, her now-husband Billy Crudup, and their kids.

The Daily Mail broke the news in April that the couple are expecting their first child together, reporting that the couple had "tarted sharing news of 31-year-old Neisen's pregnancy." Although representatives for the couple did not immediately confirm the news at the time, Neisen has been spotted out and about with a very visible baby months on numerous occasions in the months since. She is reportedly currently eight months pregnant with her and Schreiber's first child. The couple has not publicly confirmed reports of their marriage.