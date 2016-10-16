Liev Schreiber and Naomi Watts Seen in Public Together Since Separating a Month Ago

(Photo: Twitter/@drockrot)

Liev Schreiber and Naomi Watts have been spotted for the first time since they seperating about a month ago.

The two seemed to keep it casual as they chatted outside of Watts’ New York apartment before Schreiber put on his motorcycle helment and left. The couple was most likely talking about their two children,Sasha, 8, and Samuel, 7, as they were married for eleven years.

Although they’re going through a difficult time, Watts and Schreiber seem to be keeping it normal for the kids, as Watts’ took to Instagram to wish one of her sons a happy birthday while Schreiber was seen holding them.

Happy Birthday to this one!! @lievschreiber 🎂🎈🌻 A photo posted by Naomi Watts (@naomiwatts) on Oct 4, 2016 at 3:12pm PDT

When the couple announced their break up, they released a joint statement to PEOPLE saying, “Over the past few months we’ve come to the conclusion that the best way forward for us as a family is to separate as a couple.It is with great love, respect, and friendship in our hearts that we look forward to raising our children together and exploring this new phase of our relationship While we appreciate your curiosity and support, we ask the press to be mindful of our children and respect their right to privacy,” Schreiber and Watts said.