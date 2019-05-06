Watch Liam Hemsworth Sing Hilarious Rendition of Wife Miley Cyrus’ ‘Party in the USA’

Liam Hemsworth loves to annoy his wife, Miley Cyrus, with the pair often sharing videos of Hemsworth bothering his other half in the car, scaring her at home and more.

In their latest clip, the Australian actor takes on Cyrus’ hit song “Party in the U.S.A.,” with Cyrus sharing a video of the two on what appears to be a private plane.

“I hate it but for some reason, the people love it,” she said before Hemsworth, seated next to her, began to belt out the song’s signature “Yeah, yeah yeah.”

Hemsworth posted a second clip of himself singing on his Instagram story, with the longer video showing off even more of his singing abilities as the duo exited the plane and walked along the tarmac.

“Yeah, yeah yeah, it’s a party in the U.S.A.,” he screamed at his wife, shouting, “Hey Miley! Miley Miley!” as Cyrus filmed the moment with her own phone.

Cyrus herself performed her 2009 hit during a surprise set at the Beale Street Festival in Memphis, Tennessee on Saturday night, where she added a few words to the lyrics and shouted “Free Britney” as the crowd sang the words, “and a Britney song was on.”

With her shout, Cyrus was referencing the recent hashtag that has sprung up surrounding the reports that Britney Spears checked herself into a mental health facility for a 30-day stay in April, with some fans believing that the pop star was being held there against her will. Cyrus is a known superfan of Spears and reportedly believes the rumors surrounding her mental health.

After the hashtag began gaining popularity, Spears posted an Instagram video assuring fans all was well and asking for privacy. After checking out of the facility, she again returned to social media with a video of herself doing yoga in a bikini.

After Cyrus’ performance in Memphis, the singer and her husband headed to New York City to attend the Met Gala on Monday night, with Cyrus posting a photo of the duo ahead of a workout session on Sunday in preparation for the event.

“Pre Met workout w bae,” she captioned the mirror selfie. This year’s Met Gala takes place on Monday, May 6, and the theme this year is Camp: Notes on Fashion.

Photo Credit: John Sciulli/Getty Images for G’Day USA