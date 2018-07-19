Liam Hemsworth Shades Miley Cyrus Breakup Rumor in Adorable Video

Liam Hemsworth is laughing off those Miley Cyrus breakup rumors with a hilarious new prank video.

The actor took to Instagram Stories Thursday to share a hilarious video of the couple driving along together before he scares the singer with a funny prank, as the internet broke down with a report that the pair had split.

Hemsworth loves posting videos of himself pranking the “Younger Now” singer, which almost end with Cyrus jokingly threatening to hurt him.

In the clip, Hemsworth is seen driving down a road while Cyrus films the pair dancing along to the radio, before the Hunger Games actor suddenly screams without warning.

A startled Cyrus threatens, “I’m going to beat the sh…” before Liam responds shouting “number one!”

The new video comes on the heels of reports claiming the Cyrus and Hemsworth had once again called off their wedding. Reports which have since been debunked by Entertainment Tonight.

Rumors began circulating early this week that the engagement was off, with many fans speculating that the breakup was the reason Cyrus had wiped off her Instagram last week. The tabloid report claimed the couple couldn’t agree on when they should have children.

Other fans of the former Disney star assume that her recent wipe off the internet — her website has also been wiped clean — hints at her putting out new music soon.

“Miley Cyrus is on a social media blackout. The announcement for her new single is imminent. The world is shaking,” one fan tweeted.

Cyrus’ social media blackout comes days after a source told Us Weekly that the singer was working new music, less than a year since the release of her latest album Younger Now.

“A new album is in the works For Miley,” an insider told the outlet. “She has been in New York since middle of this week and is officially working on new music.”

The source said the 25-year-old Cyrus “has been recording at the same [Electric Lady Studio] that Gaga uses,” referring to the famous recording studio Jimi Hendrix built in Greenwich Village in 1970. Some of Cyrus’ recording sessions have lasted past 4 a.m., the source explained.

Producer Mark Ronson, who worked with Lady Gaga on her Joanne album, as well as with Bruno Mars and many others, also revealed in June he was working with Cyrus on new music.

“I don’t even know if this pic is real or fake because I was so busy giving stRong JEW STEEL to the camera, I was unaware of who was to my left or right,” Ronson wrote, referring to his serious look in the photo. “All I know is, the girl in this snap helped me write one of my favorite songs. Coming soon x.”

Cyrus and Hemsworth first started dating after meeting on the set of The Last Song in 2009. They got engaged in 2012, but broke up the following year. The pair rekindled their romance in 2016 and have been going strong ever since.