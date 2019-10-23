Liam Hemsworth Hangs on in ‘Piece of Cake’ Photo Amid Maddison Brown Romance

Liam Hemsworth showed off his favorite feat of strength once again on Instagram Wednesday. In a photo snapped during his “night shoots” in Hamilton, Ontario, the 29-year-old Australian actor is seen hanging onto a fire escape ladder and holding himself parallel to the ground. Touting the effort a “piece of cake,” it’s no secret it takes some serious upper body strength to pull this move off.

This isn’t the first time he’s pulled this off for the camera. He posted a photo on Oct. 5 of himself doing the same trick, but on the side of a dumpster.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“[Laugh my a— off] I could only dream of doing that,” one fan commented. “How on earth… you must do a video showing us how you accomplish this,” another said. “Always with that impressive core work. My doing this wouldn’t be nearly as cute,” a third wrote. “Nice shots! Also congratulations to you and Maddison,” someone else responded.

That last comment is in reference to his new relationship with actress Maddison Brown, who he has been recently dating following his separation from Miley Cyrus. The two were seen out in New York City for a romantic dinner a couple weeks ago.

“The entire restaurant turned heads when they arrived, but it was unclear if patrons knew who he was or were just staring because Liam had such a presence,” a witness told Us Weekly. “Liam asked for a table outside and had his arm around Maddison’s back while they were escorted to their table. They looked really great together and seemed very at ease with each other. It was romantic, but they seemed like friends enjoying each other’s company.”

Hemsworth issued a statement on Instagram in August about his split from Cyrus. “Hi all. Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward,” he wrote. “This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love.” He filed for divorce a few days later.

Cyrus has a new love interest of her own. She’s been publicly dating another Australian, Cody Simpson, for several weeks after a brief fling with The Hills star Kaitlynn Carter.