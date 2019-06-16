Lauren London Pays Tribute to Nipsey Hussle on Father’s Day: ‘One of the Reasons I Fell in Love With You’

Lauren London is still reeling from the loss of Nipsey Hussle two months after his death. She shared a moving tribute to the rapper, with whom she had a 2-year-old son, on Father’s Day.

London, 34, posted a photo on Instagram of herself holding her son Kross, while Hussle — born Ermias Asghedom — looked down on him lovingly. The rapper’s hand can be seen on his son’s arm. London touted her late beau’s abilities as a father, writing that it was one of the many reasons she fell for him.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She shared the same photo on her Instagram Story, wishing Asghedom a happy Father’s Day. London included a blue heart in the post. In a separate post, she said she “sent a lot of prayers to Heaven last night.”

“Happy Father’s Day to The Great,” she captioned the Story.

Asghedom was also the father of a 10-year-old girl named Emani.

London has remembered Asghedom in a number of posts since his March 31 death. On Easter Sunday, she posted a black-and-white photo of her long-time love, adding that she was “missing” him.

She also paid tribute to him in the form of a tattoo. The ink, located on her forearm, is a photo of Asghedom. At the bottom of his portrait, it said, “God will rise.”

“Real Love Never Dies,” she wrote in the caption. “When you see me, you will always see him.”

London delivered the eulogy at Asghedom’s funeral, reading a text message she wrote on Jan. 21 to her beau HuffPost reported. She revealed that it was written while he was sleeping early one morning, adding that she often watched him sleep and “loved” it.

“I want you to know I feel real joy in my heart when I’m around you. I feel safe around you. Protected. Like a shield over me when you’re around, I am totally myself when I’m with you,” she wrote in the message. “You’ve made me into more of a woman. You’ve given me an opportunity to really love a man.”

After reading the message, London addressed the crowd. She said that Asghedom’s “soul was majestic.”

“He was the strongest man that I ever knew. A gentle father, a patient leader, a divine light. He was brilliant. He researched everything, completely self-taught, constantly seeking knowledge,” she said.

During a memorial service for Asghedom, she said her heart ached for their son. She feared he wouldn’t have many memories of his father and how much he loved him.

“My pain is from a 2-year-old that probably won’t remember how much his dad loved him,” London said. “This is something that I don’t really understand but I know Ermias always used to say that you can’t possess people’ that you experience them. I’m so honored and blessed to experience such a man.”

Asghedom was shot outside his Hyde Park clothing store, the Marathon Clothing Company, according to PEOPLE. He was killed by 29-year-old Eric Holder, who’s been charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, the Los Angeles County’s District Attorney’s Office said.

On April 4, Holder entered a plea of not guilty in court. He could face life in prison if convicted.