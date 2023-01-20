Laura Prepon's Husband Is Another Acclaimed Actor

Fans can now catch Laura Prepon back as Donna Pinciotti on Netflix's That '90s Show, but her husband is no stranger to the screen either. While Prepon is well-known and loved her role in the hit sitcom and other titles, including as Alex Vause in Orange Is the New Black, her husband, Ben Foster, is also a well-known actor known for numerous roles on the big screen.

Born in Boston in 1965, Foster began working as an actor when he was just 16, eventually going on to nab a role on the Disney Channel television series Flash Forward in 1996 and 1997. He went on to appear in 2001's Get Over It, score a recurring role as Russell Corwin in the HBO original series Six Feet Under, and appear in the films 11:14 and The Punisher. He has since racked up dozens of other credits, including X-Men: The Last Stand, Alpha Dog The Program, 3:10 to Yuma, and Hell or High Water. He has headlined films alongside the likes of other high-profile actors including Woody Harrelson, Russel Crowe, Christian Bale, and Sigourney Weaver. Back in 2016, film critic Matt Zoller Seitz described Foster as "one of those actors who makes even a bad film worth seeing. Sometimes he suggests the film you'd rather be watching."

(Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Prepon, meanwhile, got her start in plays like A Woman of Property and Ascension Day before making her television debut as Donna on the Fox sitcom That '70s Show, which ran from 1998 to 2006. Her other credits include Netflix's Orange Is the New Black, The Hero, and The Girl on the Train. She can currently be seen reprising her role as Donna in Netflix's That '70s Show reboot That '90s Show.

It was as both of their careers were on the rise that Prepon and Foster first met as teenagers. Although little is known regarding exactly how they met, PureWow reported that it is believed the couple were introduced by their mutual friend Danny Masterson, who starred alongside the actress in That '70s Show. Prepon and Foster, however, kept their relationship strictly platonic until 2016, when things turned romantic. A source told Us Weekly at the time that the pair was spotted "making out" over dinner in New York City and also celebrated the 4th of July together in New Jersey. Later that year, the couple confirmed they were engaged while attending the premiere of The Girl on the Train, during which Prepon was spotted wearing an engagement ring.

A year after welcoming their first child together, a baby girl named Ella, in August 2017, Prepon and Foster tied the knot. The actress announced the relationship update in a June 2018 social media post, sharing, "Just Married! Thank you for all the love and support. Wishing all of us the good stuff!" The couple went on to welcome their second child, a baby boy, in February 2020, with Prepon frequently sharing glimpses into their lives on social media.