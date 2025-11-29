Latest Update on Britney Spears Amidst Family Drama With Ex Kevin Federline

Britney Spears and Kevin Federline seemingly still have a long way to go in terms of co-parenting their two sons. Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, a source spoke with Star Magazine about where things stand between the exes and how they planned to split time with their sons.

Spears and the former background dancer are parents to two adult sons, Sean Preston, 20; and Jayden James, 19. The former pair were married from 2004 to 2007.

The source explained that after another difficult year, the “Baby One More Time” singer simply wants peace and unity for the sake of her sons. “Britney is really trying to move forward with positivity,” the source says of her relationship with her sons. “The chance to reconnect with her boys is precious and she doesn’t want to let her anger towards Kevin [Federline] ruin it, so she’s doing her best to put all her negative feelings about him to the side.”

Things have been difficult since their split and custody battle, in which Federline was ultimately awarded sole custody of their sons when they were toddlers. Upon release of his memoir You Thought You Knew and the allegations he made about Spears, more drama has ensued.

“She has plenty to say about him but she doesn’t want to put her boys in the middle, so she’s biting her tongue,” the source added. “She is very grateful that they are speaking to her, and she’s just doing everything possible to work through this with them.”

Some people in Spears’ circle are encouraging her to rebuild her relationship with Federline. But Spears is reportedly having trouble seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.

“She’s pushing to see her sons face to face and has said she will fly them anywhere they want to have a holiday with her,” the source explained. “She’s already talking about everything she wants to get for Christmas, too.” Spears would “love to be with them Christmas morning,” the source explains, but “the odds are not high of that happening.”

Their relationship with their mom has not been easy throughout the years. “Their loyalty is still with their dad, sadly,” the source concludes, “but she’s stoically accepting that, and has said it doesn’t matter what day it is, as long as she gets to see them, they can make Christmas any day. All that matters to her is they are back in her life.”

In his memoir, Federline details his journey from a background dancer to being thrown in the spotlight when he cheated on his then-pregnant girlfriend, Moesha star Shar Jackson, and began a relationship with Spears.

He alleged she hooked up with a female dancer, never got over the heartbreak from her breakup with Justin Timberlake, and that things between them became troubled while she was pregnant with their second child, Jayden, alleging she once slapped him while holding Sean. He also alleged he was ambushed and blindsided by Spears filing for divorce, alleging he didn’t find out until a radio personality asked him during an interview in Canada while he was promoting his album at the time.

As a mother, he says Spears showed favoritism toward their youngest son. He also claims their visits with Spears were often filled with her strange and concerning behavior, to the point that it frightened them. Spears responded to the allegations saying that they were hurtful and untrue.