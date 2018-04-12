Source: Lamar Odom ‘Would Absolutely’ Reunite With Khloe Kardashian

Lamar Odom is reportedly worried about his ex-wife, Khloe Kardashian in the wake of Tristan Thompson‘s cheating scandal, and may even be hoping for a chance to get back together with her.

The 38-year-old former NBA star is “very concerned to read the reports that Tristan has cheated on Khloé,” according to an inside source who spoke to Us Weekly. He is reportedly willing to get his relationship with Kardashian going again, now that he feels he is in a better place personally.

“Lamar would absolutely get back together with Khloé, and realizes he wasn’t the best person he could be while they were together,” the insider said.

They went on to explain that Odom wants to contact Kardashian and offer his support, but he doesn’t want to shake things up as she works things out with Thompson and prepares for her impending childbirth. Kardashian and Thompson are expecting their first child together at any moment.

“It’s incredibly upsetting for Lamar, and he wants to call her but doesn’t have a phone number for Khloé,” the source continued. “He could call Kris, but doesn’t want to intrude because she is about to give birth.”

Thompson was in New York City with the rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday, preparing for a game against the New York Knicks on Monday night. He and his teammates were spotted in a Manhattan club, where multiple witnesses claim to have seen him kissing a strange woman.

Reporters later caught Thompson on camera returning to his hotel with the same woman in the early hours of Sunday morning. The stranger was spotted leaving alone a few hours later, carrying what appeared to be an overnight bag.

Still, Odom’s sympathies might not be much of a comfort to Kardashian after the roller coaster ride of their eight-year-long relationship. The couple was engaged and married not long after meeting one another, but Odom quickly backslid into drug addiction. He was also unfaithful on multiple occasions, and nearly overdosed in a brothel in Nevada near the official end of their marriage. Kardashian filed for divorce in 2013 after helping Odom recover.

Odom has given Kardashian a lot of credit for his now stable lifestyle, even praising her and wishing her the best during an appearance on BET’s Man Cave.

However, the Kardashian family is weary of the former pro basketball player. Odom was reportedly a big reason why the famous family didn’t want to see Khloe dating another NBA star in the first place.

“After the living hell that Khloé had to deal with while married to Lamar with the constant cheating, her sisters had wanted her to date a non-athlete,” an insider told Us Weekly. “Tristan is the young hot star of one of the hottest teams in the NBA.”