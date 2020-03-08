Lady Gaga’s Intimate Photo With Boyfriend Michael Polansky Lights up Social Media

While Lady Gaga is back in the spotlight thanks to her new single “Stupid Love” and her upcoming album Chromatica, she is also getting attention online for her intimate photos with boyfriend Michael Polansky. In her latest photo, published on Saturday, Gaga has her arms around Polansky’s neck as she begged him to take her out. The couple went Instagram Official on Feb. 3, after coming home from Miami.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Mar 7, 2020 at 12:01am PST

“Take yo mama out all night,” Gaga wrote in the caption for the new photo, adding kissing face and lips emojis.

The photo lit up Gaga’s comments section, even drawing attention from her celebrity followers.

“I love your love,” Demi Lovato wrote.

“I can’t you two guys are the cutest,” one fan wrote.

“The way he looks at u tho,” another added, along with three heart-eyes emojis.

“The way he looks at you is everything,” another wrote.

“He’s a hunk!” one fan wrote of Polansky.

Gaga is used to getting constant attention online, but this is a new thing for Polansky. His LinkedIn page lists him as the CEO of the San Francisco-based Parker Group and managing partner at Parker Ventures. He studied applied mathematics and computer science at Harvard from 2002 to 2006. He has worked with Sean Parker, the co-founder of Napster and Facebook. Polansky previously dated Lindsay Crouse, senior staff editor of the New York Times‘ Opinion section. Last month, Crouse wrote an op-ed about what it was like to learn Lady Gaga is dating her ex.

The couple was first seen together celebrating the New Year in Las Vegas. About a month and several paparazzi photos of PDA in Miami later, Gaga took the relationship Instagram official on Feb. 3.

“We had so much fun in Miami,” Gaga wrote. “Love to all my little monsters and fans, you’re the best!”

On Thursday, Gaga shared a photo of the two on a private jet, with the caption, “I’ve got a STUPID love.”

Before dating Polansky, Gaga was linked to audio engineer Dan Horton. She was engaged to Christian Carino, but they split in February 2019.

Gaga is now working on Chromatica, her first studio album since 2016’s Joanne. Between the two albums, she starred in Bradley Cooper’s 2018 A Star Is Born remake and won an Oscar for co-writing “Shallow.”

The new album will be released on April 10 and will be supported by the very-short Chromatica Ball tour. Only six dates have been announced, including stops at Boston’s Fenway Park, Chicago’s Wrigley Field and MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey in August. The other stops include Paris and London in July and Rogers Centre in Toronto on Aug. 9.

