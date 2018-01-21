Kylie Jenner Reportedly ‘Open’ to Reconciliation With Tyga

As Kylie Jenner approaches motherhood, insiders say she's missing her first love — "Rack City" rapper Tyga.

Jenner and Tyga dated on and off for years, officially calling it quits in March of 2017. It was only a month after that that Kylie was first photographed with Travis Scott when the two were seen together at Coachella, and by September, news broke that she was pregnant with Scott's baby.

Apparently in the whirlwind that has followed, Jenner hasn't had enough time to completely get over Tyga, who she still texts pretty often according to a report by HollywoodLife.

"They occasionally still text and remain in contact," an source close to Jenner said. "Bad timing was the reason they ended things — Kylie knew she was too young to settle down. She really misses having him around daily. Kylie is excited about being a mother, but the pregnancy, with her hormones running wild, is also making her miss Tyga's son, King Cairo.

"She knows that having Travis' baby makes reconciling with Tyga difficult right now, but she's still open to rekindling things in the future. She misses Tyga and is keeping the door open for a possible happy ending with her first true love," the source added.

That "bad timing" plagued Jenner and Tyga's relationship from the start. Early on, the rapper was harshly criticized for their age difference. There were even rumors of a romance between the two when Jenner was still underage, though they officially claimed to be friends at first. Today, Tyga is 28 and Kylie is 20, though as she prepares for motherhood, she's likely not as worried about "settling down" as she was this time last year.

As for Scott, he and Jenner have been on thin ice for months now, as his touring schedule has kept him from fulfilling all of his baby daddy duties. It sounded as though the two might split up before their child even arrived, but now, sources are telling HollywoodLife that Scott is trying to make amends.

"Travis has been spending more time with Kylie the past few weeks," a source close to Jenner told reporters. "He's got some downtime and he's finally making her a priority. But he's still not as present as Kylie would like. When he's at her place he's always on his phone, he's very distracted and that gets Kylie upset."

An insider added that, "Travis would be shocked if he knew how much she's in contact with Tyga lately."