Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott and Daughter Stormi All Assemble in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Gear

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are celebrating the premiere of Avengers: Endgame by dressing up with 1-year-old daughter Stormi in an impressive Endgame-themed getup.

In the family photo Jenner shared to Instagram, she holds Stormi and poses next to Scott, all three dressed in Avengers garb. Jenner, 21, dressed as Captain Marvel, played by Brie Larson, with Stormi clad in a red cape. Scott also went all-out and posed as Iron Man, played by Robert Downey Jr. in the newest Marvel movie.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Happy End Game (sic) everyone,” Jenner captioned the family photo.

After sharing the adorable photo, Mom and Dad had a more sultry photo shoot on top of a red sports car that matched perfectly with their costumes. In the snap, Jenner sits on the hood of the car while Scott drapes his arm around her lower back. In a second parents-only photo, Captain Marvel leans in for a kiss on Iron Man’s mask.

“Oh, you didn’t catch Iron Flame and Captain Lip Kit in the credits? Sucks 4 you,” Jenner said, teasing their made-up superhero names.

“I did!!!” commented Jenner’s older sister, Khloe Kardashian.

Sofia Richie, Scott Disick’s girlfriend, also commented, writing, “Yes.”

As it turns out, the Endgame costumes weren’t only for the premiere of the movie. On Thursday, Jenner threw an early 28th birthday party for Scott, whose real birthday is April 30, at a theater in California that screened Avengers: Endgame. Jenner’s famous family, including Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, was in attendance.

Some of the family members shared photos from the party, showing off a themed cake with the words “Happy birthday husband.” Balloons said the same message.

It’s not the first time the couple have dressed up for a major event — not even the first time this month. A few weeks ago, Scott got into costume for the Game of Thrones season 8 premiere. “House of Flame Son of lord Jacques B Webster the 1st Husband of the Goddess K Protector of the Seven Kingdoms Blatt,” he captioned the photos on Instagram.

Scott and Jenner welcomed daughter Stormi last February and have been sharing family photos ever since.