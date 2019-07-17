Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Reportedly ‘Discussing Marriage’

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are potentially talking marriage per source.

“Kylie is very happy with her life,” an insider close to the couple told PEOPLE. “She and Travis are discussing marriage.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 21-year-old billionaire and 28-year-old rapper — who are currently vacationing in Turks and Caicos — have been together since 2017 when they met at Coachella. They now share their daughter, Stormi, 17-months, together and may expand their family sooner rather than later.

“Everyone thinks Kylie will be pregnant with her second baby soon,” the source added. “They are trying. Kylie loves being a mom and can’t wait to give Stormi a sibling.”

It was speculated that Scott was going to propose to Jenner back in February during the Super Bowl when he performed at the halftime show. When that didn’t happen, fans speculated even more when they noticed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was wearing, in what appeared to be an engagement ring, in one of her photos.

Nothing came of it, so onlookers are still patiently waiting to hear the news of their engagement. Although, the couple remained super secretive on the pregnancy of Stormi — fans had clues but were left in the dark until a few days after her birth when Jenner made the shocking announcement on social media. As a result, those who follow the couple think they may have already tied the knot and just haven’t announced it yet.

She has reassured her fans that she will “let everybody know” when the engagement happens.

While Jenner and Scott may be looking at saying “I do” soon, according to a source, Jenner is “taking marriage at a more cautious pace after seeing her sisters’ past relationships fail.” With that said, “things are in a great place with Travis,” and “they’re always together and just really happy.”

Jenner’s sister Kendall seems to be taking a cautious approach to tying the knot as well. The young super model opened up in an interview about whether she’s looking to take that next step or not — at the time when she was still with her ex, Ben Simmons — and she admitted that she’s in no rush.

“Maybe,” she said. “Definitely not now, but maybe one day. I got a glimpse of how my sisters dealt with [the attention] and it’s cool to learn from that.”

“Also I’m very young and right now I feel like relationships aren’t always super-certain and I don’t want to bring too much attention to something if you don’t really know long term [what it’s going to be],” she added. “A relationship is only meant to be between two people, and the second you make it the world’s business is when it starts messing with the two people mentally. Like once everyone is let in, you’re letting all these opinions into your relationship, and I don’t think that’s fair.”